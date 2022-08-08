Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $142,085.63 and approximately $1,848.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 239.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
