Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $142,085.63 and approximately $1,848.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 239.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.