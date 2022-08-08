Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.10 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $681.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.