Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.10 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $681.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.