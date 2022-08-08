Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 460 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 492,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,636,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

