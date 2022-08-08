Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.36. 42,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,945. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

