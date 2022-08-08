Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

