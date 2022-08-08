Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,726,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,012,000 after buying an additional 211,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

