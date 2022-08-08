Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $101,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,551. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.57 and a 200-day moving average of $478.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

