Commerce Bank Buys 27,874 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 241,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

