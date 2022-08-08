Commerce Bank Has $156.62 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,152,633. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $433.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.