Commerce Bank Has $85.14 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $85,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.71. 54,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

