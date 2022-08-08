Commerce Bank Sells 1,261 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,726. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

