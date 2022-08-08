Commerce Bank Sells 1,412 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.77 and its 200 day moving average is $321.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

