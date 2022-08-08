Comparing Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.93% OBIC Co.,Ltd. 49.33% 16.12% 14.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Venus Acquisition and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 17.41 $387.15 million $4.40 35.45

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Venus Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.