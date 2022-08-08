Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000.

RCD traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $123.79. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,468. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

