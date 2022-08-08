Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.12. 19,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

