Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 63,472 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,472 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 349,452 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13.

