Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

