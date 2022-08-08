Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ.B opened at $306.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $211.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.