Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
NYSE STZ.B opened at $306.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $211.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
