Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Construction Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In related news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Construction Partners by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.