Contrasting Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) & Its Peers

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 14.88 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 2.71

Analyst Recommendations

Offerpad Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Offerpad Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 357 570 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 337.29%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.59% 7.19% 1.04%

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

