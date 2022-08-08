Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 156.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.
About Cook Protocol
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Cook Protocol Coin Trading
