Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.41. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.