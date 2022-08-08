Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.63. 299,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,744,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

