Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $4,515,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 46.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 314,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.70. 987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,033. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

