Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 892 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $888,000. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 50.4% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 48,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 240.7% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,249,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,278,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,300 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $8.20 on Monday, reaching $175.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,760,152. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $474.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.