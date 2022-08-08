Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,161,953. The stock has a market cap of $276.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

