Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.17. 71,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

