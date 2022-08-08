Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 155,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,137,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

