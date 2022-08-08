Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,495. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

