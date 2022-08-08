Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) versus HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Financial Analysis

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Corporate Resource Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $22.76 million 8.39 $11.85 million $0.63 21.98 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 31.67% 25.92% 15.25% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares HireQuest and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.3% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireQuest currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.56%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Summary

HireQuest beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company specializes in commercial drivers. It serves customers primarily in the construction, industrial/manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, recycling/waste management, disaster recovery, logistics, auctioneering, construction, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019.HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About Corporate Resource Services

(Get Rating)

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.