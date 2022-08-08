Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

