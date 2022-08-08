Counter Press Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 8th (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Counter Press Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 8th. Counter Press Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Counter Press Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Counter Press Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CPAQU opened at $10.09 on Monday. Counter Press Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Get Counter Press Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAQU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Counter Press Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counter Press Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.