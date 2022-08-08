Cowen Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Market Perform

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE AKA opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.