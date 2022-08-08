Credit Suisse Group Boosts Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $8.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.29. 4,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $962.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.08 and a beta of -0.06.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paya by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

