Critical Analysis: Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $755.07 million 5.87 $278.59 million $1.90 15.40 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 37.71% 6.20% 3.90% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cousins Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cousins Properties and Keppel DC REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Keppel DC REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Keppel DC REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

