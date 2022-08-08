Critical Survey: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 152.16% 15.13% 7.84% Shimizu 3.18% 3.98% 1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $622.91 million 6.40 $660.64 million $5.57 4.02 Shimizu $13.21 billion 0.33 $425.06 million $2.24 10.11

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Shimizu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shimizu. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimizu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 6 2 0 2.25 Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.79, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Shimizu.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimizu pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Shimizu on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

About Shimizu

(Get Rating)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.