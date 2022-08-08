CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00007385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $575,581.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 191.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,384 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
