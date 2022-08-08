CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00007385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $575,581.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 191.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,384 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.