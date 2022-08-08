Csenge Advisory Group Buys 531 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $207.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

