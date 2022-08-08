Csenge Advisory Group Buys 590 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $551.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

