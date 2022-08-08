Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.