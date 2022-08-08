Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.