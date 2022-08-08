Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.62 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.94 and a one year high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.42.

