Csenge Advisory Group Sells 7,255 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

