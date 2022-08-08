Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $14,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

