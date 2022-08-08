CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 116.71%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,956,384.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,351 shares of company stock worth $579,703. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

