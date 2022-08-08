Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,226 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Trading Up 4.7 %

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $40.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $905.46. 554,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.94. The company has a market capitalization of $945.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

