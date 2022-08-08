Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,538 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,697. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

