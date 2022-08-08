Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,885. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

