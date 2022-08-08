Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 15,164 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 495,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,155,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

