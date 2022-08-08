Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,587 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

ETN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

